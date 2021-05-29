Morgan Stanley Upgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to “Overweight”

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARQT. Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of ARQT opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,068. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

