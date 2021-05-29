Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

