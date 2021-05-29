Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MPLX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

MPLX stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

