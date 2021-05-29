MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of MRC opened at $10.74 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $886.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.