MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 107,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI opened at $468.13 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.