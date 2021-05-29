M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.