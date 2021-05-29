M&T Bank Corp Sells 136 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

