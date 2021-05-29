M&T Bank Corp Sells 993 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.