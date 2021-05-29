Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,682. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

MYOV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,415. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

