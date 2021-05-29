National Bank Financial Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.88.

Shares of SAP opened at C$41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.39 and a 12 month high of C$41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.20. The firm has a market cap of C$17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

