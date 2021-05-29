National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

LON NG opened at GBX 939.20 ($12.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 917.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

