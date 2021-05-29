Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 17,033 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,033 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

