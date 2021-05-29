Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $907,659. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

