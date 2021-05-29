Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $325,000 in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
