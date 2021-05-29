Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $325,000 in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Prothena stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.