Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 581 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.