Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFC. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE LFC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.