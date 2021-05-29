Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth $5,037,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Bank by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in National Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBHC opened at $39.60 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

