Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:NTXFY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Natixis has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

