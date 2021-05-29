NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,770.0 days.

NIPNF remained flat at $$45.56 on Friday. NEC has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

