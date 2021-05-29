Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Nephros by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

