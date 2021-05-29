Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.