Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 83,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,304. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.