Neutrino Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $616,839.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for about $27.26 or 0.00078193 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and $616,839.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,140,261 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

