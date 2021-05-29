New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.830–0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $709 million-$711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.91 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 296,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,931. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

