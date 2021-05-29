Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Update

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NEWA opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Newater Technology has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Get Newater Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.