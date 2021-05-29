NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $364,676.70 and approximately $874.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

