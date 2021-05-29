Niccole Stewart Sells 1,500 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

