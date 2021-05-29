Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NICFF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Nichias has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00.

Get Nichias alerts:

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.