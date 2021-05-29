Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 540,747.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nomura by 52.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

