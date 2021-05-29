Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NDLS opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

