Nord/LB Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €172.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €151.85 ($178.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.57. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a one year high of €151.05 ($177.71).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

