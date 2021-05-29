Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.72 ($9.08).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.70 and a 200-day moving average of €6.98. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

