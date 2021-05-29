Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

