Northland Securities Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PACE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.