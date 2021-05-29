Northland Securities Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PACE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
