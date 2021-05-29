Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

