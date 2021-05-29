Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVZMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.