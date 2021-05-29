Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.90 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

