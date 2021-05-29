Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $102.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.