Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.