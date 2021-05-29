Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Up 106.1% in May

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

