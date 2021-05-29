Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JCE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 55,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 735,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 297,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.