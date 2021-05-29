Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 61.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

