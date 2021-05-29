NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $750.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $649.57 and last traded at $646.75, with a volume of 594923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.52.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.96 and a 200 day moving average of $550.79. The stock has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

