OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OERLF remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OERLF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.