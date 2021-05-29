Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $2.01 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

