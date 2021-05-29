OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZFRY remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. OFX Group has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of OFX Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, International Payment Services and International Payment Solutions. The International Payment Services segment offers bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

