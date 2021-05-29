Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CFO Sells $870,707.50 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

