Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,229.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00013149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1,229.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00468974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,216 coins and its circulating supply is 562,900 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

