ONE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AONE)

one (NYSE:AONE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ONE in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AONE opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. ONE has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

ONE Company Profile

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

