ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.76.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

